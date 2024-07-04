It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charlotte Ann Simpson, 64, of California, MD on June 24, 2024.

She was born on November 15, 1959, to the late father, Wesley Kalb and mother, Dorothy Ann Wilson in Elkridge Maryland.

Charlotte graduated from Howard High School in 1978. She met her husband Randy in 1978 when he got a job where she was working at Woolworths. Where she made the first move and asked him on a date and the rest is history. They were happily married for 43 beautiful years.

She retired in 2004 to go on and really live her life and spend more time with her two children. Charlotte was a free soul and believed that you weren’t living life right if you weren’t going out and doing things that made you happy. She travelled all over to visit friends, family, and adventure. Some of her favorite places to be were the NASCAR Hall of Fame in North Carolina, Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, and Luray Caverns in Virginia.

NASCAR was a huge part of her life. She absolutely loved meeting all of the drivers and getting her picture taken with them and getting autographs. Charlotte was an avid Jeff Gordon Diecast collector. She was also a pioneer member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame where she even had part of her collection showcased for over four years. She made a lot of friends through her love of NASCAR who she would do absolutely anything for them if they needed, even when they didn’t ask. One of her fondest memories was having her twitter handle be on one of Jeff Gordons cars that he ran during the playoffs in 2014. In 2015, Charlotte had the honor of being the Grand Marshal at Bowman Gray Stadium for a NASCAR race. Another fond memory was presenting Jeff Gordon with his lifetime membership to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019.

Her newest hobby was collecting comic books and Stephen King novels. Whether it was going to the comic bookstore every Wednesday to pick up her new comics or going down to Charlotte North Carolina for a comic book convention. She especially loved meeting the writers and artists of the comics at the conventions she attended every year.

In her spare time, she spent it organizing her comics, collecting and repainting all of her mushrooms, catching up on her favorite TV shows, and her favorite thing, spending time with her cat Gabe. She would walk Gabe on a harness and leash just about every day and he meant the whole world to her.

She is survived by her spouse, Randell Hilton Simpson of California, Maryland, 2 children; Victor Alan Simpson and Brooke Lynn Simpson (Tyler Shotwell), her 3 siblings; Jennifer Kalb, Tiffany Kalb, and Jimmy Kalb, and her many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m., with a memorial service celebrated by Rev. Joe Orlando at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral home.

