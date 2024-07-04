David “Dave” Norman Cropper, 77,

David “Dave” Norman Cropper, aged 77, from Lothian, MD, peacefully passed away on June 28, 2024, with his loved ones by his side. He was born on June 24, 1947, in Carlisle, PA, to Roland Cropper and Ernestine Andrews.

He was a tech III for the State Highway Administration. He enjoyed what he did for a living and took pride in his work and won the SHA Snow Rodeo.

On February 12, 1977, Dave married the love of his life, Paula. They were blessed with one daughter, Jennifer Cropper of Lothian, MD. He was also blessed with daughter Cynthia Cropper of Sanford, ME.

Dave had a passion for fast cars and enjoyed Western films, shooting pool, and dancing.

Dave is survived by his beloved wife, daughters, brothers Roland, Rodney, Christopher, Patrick, George, sisters Grace, Sandra, Anna, Nancy, and Mary, as well as sisters-in-law Sue, Lynn, Ellen, and Charlene. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, especially his special niece Jessica and friend Ricky.

All services will be private.

