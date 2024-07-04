Darrel Clifford Webb, Jr., 80, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, peacefully passed away on June 19, 2024, at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Darrel was born on June 27, 1943, in Washington, DC, to the late Darrel Clifford Webb and Lottie Buddington Webb.

After graduating from college, Darrel started his career as a printer. Upon retiring, he had the opportunity to indulge in his hobbies, such as fishing and gardening. Watching football, particularly supporting his favorite team, the Redskins, brought him joy. Above all, he cherished moments spent with his grandchildren.

On September 6, 1975, he married the love of his life, Joyce Elaine Webb. They spent forty-eight wonderful years together. They were blessed with two children, Joy Gaither and Karen Webb. He was also blessed with two other daughters, Taffie Finfrock and Tonie Steward.

Darrel is predeceased by his parents and grandson Richard Gaither. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, Samantha Carter, Emily Eikenberg, David Finfrock, Kevin Finfrock, and Jason Finfrock, as well as three great-grandchildren, two brothers and one sister.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD.; with prayers at 6:00 p.m officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Darrel’s name may be made to; Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, or Children’s National Hospital, 111 Michigan Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20010.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

