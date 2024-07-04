Betty Jane Eckert beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully June 30, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Betty also referred to as Bootsie was born January 21, 1936, and was the heart of her family. Betty married her childhood sweetheart William Eckert in May 1954 and together they built a home filled with love and joy.

Betty is survived by her 3 daughters, Debra Yost, Sharon Wynne, and Tina Dorman; Granddaughters, Amy Roberts, Beth Clark, Rachel Richards, Lynn Yost, Angela Truax, Samantha Jones, Kathleen Hutchens, and one grandson William Wynne, followed by 16 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. They were Betty’s pride and joy.

Betty will be forever remembered and missed.

A Celebration of Betty’s Life will be held on August 3rd, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, Betty would love donations to be given to St. Mary’s County Animal Shelter.

