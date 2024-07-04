Search Warrant Leads to Three Arrests and Multiple Guns Recovered in Connection to June 2024 Shooting

On July 4, 2024, members of the CCSO Emergency Services Team, along with CCSO detectives and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, served a search warrant in the 11200 block of Thackeray Lane in White Plains, MD.

The search warrant was related to a shooting that occurred in June on Argyle Avenue in Waldorf in which the suspects purposely shot several rounds at a house, grazing a woman who was inside.

The shooting was the result of a disagreement relating to a stolen cell phone. Since then, investigators pursued leads and gathered evidence to positively identify the suspects.

As a result of their investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for two suspects: Spencer Moore and Jenboi Moore. They were located inside the house during the search warrant along with Stephan Williams.

A loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and a “switch”– an illegal device that can turn a semiautomatic gun into a fully automatic machine gun– and a loaded AR-style pistol were recovered. Detectives learned Williams is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Further, during the search, Jenboi Moore spat on a detective.

Arrests made:

Spencer Jacari Moore, age 20, of White Plains , was charged with first-degree burglary, six counts of first-degree assault, and six counts of reckless endangerment.

, was charged with first-degree burglary, six counts of first-degree assault, and six counts of reckless endangerment. Jenboi Moore, age 19, of White Plains , was charged with attempted first-degree burglary, six counts of first-degree assault, six counts of reckless endangerment, and assault in connection with spitting on the detective.

, was charged with attempted first-degree burglary, six counts of first-degree assault, six counts of reckless endangerment, and assault in connection with spitting on the detective. Stephan Jacari Williams, 19, of Forestville, was charged with illegal possession of firearms. Williams is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the investigation, seized several cases of fireworks, and charged Spencer Moore on a civil citation for illegal possession of regulated fireworks.

The house in which the search warrant was served has been a source of ongoing complaints in the Stonehaven Community.

“Today’s arrests are the culmination of a thorough investigation and cooperation between our CCSO officers, detectives, various components of the Agency, and our law enforcement partners. The coordination and assistance shown in this incident highlights our commitment to safe communities, and to seeking justice for victims,” said Sheriff Troy D. Berry.

Anyone who has additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Burgess at 301-609-6494. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

