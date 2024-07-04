One Injured After Golf Cart Occupied by Five Juveniles Overturns in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, July 4, 2024, at approximately 5:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hidden Pond Court and Cedar Grove Street in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving an overturned golf cart.

Police arrived on the scene to find 5 juveniles had flip a golf cart with three reporting injuries.

Fire and rescue personnel evaluated three of the juveniles and obtained two care refusal forms on the scene.

One juvenile female was transported with minor injuries to an area hospital.

Police are investigating the collision.

Photo is courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.