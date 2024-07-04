First Responders Rescue Horse After Falling Through Pool Cover in Huntingtown

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, firefighters responded to the block of Warner Drive in Huntingtown, for the animal rescue.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a horse, named “Slick”, had fallen through a pool cover and was standing in the empty pool.

Firefighters and the Calvert County Animal Control were able to place a bridle on Slick and was able to talk him out of the shallow end up a flight of stairs.

Crews turned over the horse to its owner and the Bay Equine Service, where he was assessed and deemed to be in good health!

Slick’s owner expressed her gratitude to all of those who assisted with getting him back home to her!

All photos are courtesy of the Calvert County Animal Control, and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

