Large Structure Destroyed After Fire in Huntingtown, Cause Under Investigation

On Thursday, July 4, 2024, at approximately 10:22 p.m., firefighters from North Beach and surrounding departments responded to the 600 block of Walton Road in Huntingtown, for the reported structure fire.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units they received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure on fire and upgraded the incident to a working fire, which alerted additional firefighters from Anne Arundel and Calvert counties to the scene.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large barn fully engulfed in flames. Incident command advised it would be a defensive operation due to the entire building being engulfed.

Firefighters from St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles and Anne Arundel responded or assisted with fill ins while crews operated on the scene for over three hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

