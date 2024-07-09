State Fire Marshal Continues Investigation Into Large Barn Fire in Huntingtown

UPDATE 7/9/2024: On Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 10:20 p.m., firefighters responded to 541 Walton Road in Huntingtown, for the structure on fire.

40 firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded with first arriving units reported a large barn fully engulfed in flames.

The owner/occupants were identified as Michael Smith with the estimated loss $225,000

No injures were reported. The incident involved a fire in a large barn located on the property.

The fire and area of origin remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 410-414-3600.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

