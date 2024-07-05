Nancy Louise Pirner, 87, of Owings, Maryland, passed away on June 18, 2024, at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born on April 3, 1937, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Major Russell A. Keller and Waldie (Osborn) Keller. Nancy lived in many different places throughout her childhood as her family relocated for her father’s military assignments; Washington, D.C., Washington State, Chicago, Texas, among other places she called home before she settled in Maryland. She married Donald Pirner in 1956 and together they raised their six children. Nancy opened Mount Harmony Learning Center in 1987 and served her community as a daycare provider up until her retirement in 2017, though her youngest daughter, Alicia, continued to operate the Center until November of 2022. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed tending to her flower garden, watching science fiction shows and movies, especially from the Star Trek franchise. She was a devout Jehovah’s Witness and loved spending time with her family and often hosted her grandchildren at her home for sleepovers during the weekends.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Terri Pirner, Michele Deeds, Sharon Powell and her husband Jason, and Alicia Cassa and her husband Clint; 13 grandchildren, Miranda O’dell, Joshua Pirner, Brian Pirner, Christopher Pirner, Marc Pirner, Jonathan Mckinnon, Jeremy Bailey, Amanda Bailey, Daniel Bailey, Nikole Levan, Brandi Deeds, Gerald Deeds and Ivy Cassa. 12 great grandchildren, Noah Pirner, Grayson Trammell-Pirner, Lillian Trammell-Pirner, Ty Pirner, Roman Pirner, Maryke McKinnon, Samantha McKinnon, Daniel McKinnon, Justin Bailey, Landon Levan, Braydon Levan and Emma Levan.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald Pirner, and her sons Donald Russell “Rusty” Pirner, and David Pirner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the American Heart Association.