Jean Stafford Dunagan, 91 of Prince Frederick passed away June 20, 2024, in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Jean was born in Prince Frederick, Maryland on October 30, 1932, to the late Alvin C. and Clara Mae Rawlings Stafford. Besides her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, John M. Dunagan, son Clayton L. Dunagan, siblings; Alvin C. Stafford, Jr. and Mary Lou Cretsinger.

Jean was a member of VFW Post 8133 and the American Legion Post 274 in Lusby. When her boys were young, Jean started a Cub Scout Pack in Prince Frederick sponsored by the Prince Frederick Vol. Fire Department. In her spare time, Jean loved ceramics, crocheting, watching NASCAR, listening to country music and bluegrass, but most of all he loved caring for her family.

Jean is survived by her son, Charles “Buddy” Dunagan and his wife Jeffrei, and her daughter, Sherry Reid and her husband Jay. Grandmother of Charles Buddy Dunagan, Jr. and his wife Linda, LeAnn Clifton and her husband Tom, John Craig Dunagan and his wife Stephanie, David Dunagan and his wife Britny, Jonathan Reid and Jennifer Hurley and her husband Kirk. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 3, 2024 from 11- 12 noon at Church by the Chesapeake, 3255 Broomes Island Road Port Republic, MD 20676 with a memorial service to start 12 noon. Interment will be private. Memorials contributions maybe made to either Wounded Warriors or Disabled American Veterans.