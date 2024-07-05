Wayne Lee Lewis, 81, of Dunkirk, died Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, in his home. Born October 29, 1942 in Frostburg, he was the son of the late Oliver Gladwyn and Dove Tallman Lewis.

After graduating from Frostburg State Teacher’s College, Mr. Lewis began his thirty-four year teaching career at Bladensburg Senior High School. During that time, he coached the Bowling team and Rifle club. Mr. Lewis joined the Greenbelt Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad in 1975 where he remained active until his passing. There he served the department as a Trustee, was a Life Member and was the longest serving Secretary in department history.

Beginning early in life, Mr. Lewis felt the need to help others, becoming almost a “Professional Volunteer”. After he earned his Eagle Scout badge, he continued to remain active with the Boy Scouts. Other organizations that he divided his time volunteering for include the Allegany County Sheriff’s Posse, 4H club, Frostburg Area Ambulance Services, Freemasons, Shriners, Orbital Club, Special Olympics, Camp Hope, REACT, and numerous others. Mr. Lewis also spent time serving on several Boards of Directors in various capacities.

Mr. Lewis leaves behind his spouse, Donna McKalip, Dunkirk, MD, daughter Kendra Mariner, Westminster, MD (Brandon), son Joel Lewis, Dubuque , IA (Heather), daughter Lisa Paulo, Silver Spring, MD (Paul), daughter Beth Domsten, Odessa, TX (Lyndon), stepson Ryan McKalip, Huntingtown, MD (Layla), Sister Carol Ritter, Springhill, FL (Carl-deceased), brother Lynn Lewis, Frostburg, MD (Linda), former spouse Mary Lewis, Laurel, MD, grandchildren Caleigh Jenkins, Madysen Jenkins, Patrick Mariner, Kyle Lewis, Marianna Paulo, Antonio Paulo, Isabella Paulo, Tessa Lisenbe (Blake), Alissa Lyn Domsten (deceased), Quinn McKalip, Connell McKalip and Oisin McKalip. Great Grandchildren McKenleigh Jenkins, Briley Lisenbe and Tori Lisenbe. Mr. Lewis also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

A church service will be held on Friday, August 16, 11:00 A.M. at Frostburg United Methodist Church, 48 W Main Street, Frostburg, MD 21532.

A memorial service will also be held Saturday, August 17, 1:00 P.M. at Greenbelt Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Crescent Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770.

Donations may be made to:

Greenbelt Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Crescent Rd, Greenbelt, MD 20770 or Engine35.square.site

Or: Allegheny County Special Olympics, Attn Dottie Turner, 218 Shaw St, Frostburg, MD 21532