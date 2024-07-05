Jeanette Seaton Decatur, 65, of Grasonville, MD passed away June 22, 2024. She was born February 4, 1959 in Riverdale to Wilford Stanley and Mary Sue (Abbott) Seaton. Jeanette was raised in Riverdale and graduated from Parkdale High School. She worked with her twin sister Annette for the Painters Union Local 51 in DC where they worked in numerous museums and government office buildings. Most recently Jeanette worked painting the Dome of the Capitol. They were extremely close and worked together their entire lives. Jeanette was a very artistic person, she enjoyed painting, and creating with her hands. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, being on the water, crabbing, shrimping, and alligator hunting on the bayous in Louisiana. She also enjoyed gardening, plants, and animals, especially her parrots.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter Deanna Jean Rambo and her partner Angela Santini of Lothian, stepchildren Daniel, Doug, and Karen, and siblings Annette Seaton-Shaw of Port Republic, Susan Pharis of Owings, and Carol McKenzie of Upper Marlboro, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Billie Rhea Seaton, Wilford Leslie Seaton, James Irby Seaton, and Harry Everett Seaton.