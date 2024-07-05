Michael “Mike” James Cocimano, 58, of Englewood, FL, formerly of Edgewater, MD, passed away on June 28, 2024, at Rebecca Fortney Care Center in Pasadena, MD. Born on September 27, 1965, in Washington, DC, Mike was the son of Joseph William Cocimano and Ruth Laverne (Patterson) Cocimano. Mike grew up in Camp Springs, MD, and graduated from Crossland High School in 1983. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Towson State University and then received his CPA certification. He began his career in the federal government and earned his master’s degree in information technology from Johns Hopkins University. He worked as an IT Specialist at the Environmental Protection Agency for 33 years. Mike enjoyed life on the water and boating. He was fascinated by all things electronic . . . he loved gadgets. He enjoyed watching movies, playing cards, and various other activities with his family and friends.

Mike is survived by his brother, Greg (Paula) Cocimano, of Owings, MD; his sister, Terri Konoza, of Dunkirk, MD; his nephew, Anthony (Adria) Konoza and family, of Summerville, SC; his companion, Julie Guy, of California, MD; and many relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ruth Cocimano.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.