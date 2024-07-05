Anne Brady, 75, of Owings, passed away June 29, 2024 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Anne was born in Prince Frederick on February 26, 1949 to the late Calvert and Virginia Norfolk. She was the youngest of three children and daddy’s little girl. Anne was a bookkeeper by trade, and she loved to cook, enjoyed scrapbooking, and having a nice home. Although never blessed with children, she loved her nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Her faith in the Lord got her through many hard times.

Anne is survived by her husband James F. Brady and her brother Dale H. Norfolk.

A Graveside Service for family and friends will be held on Monday July 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Smithville United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3005 Ferry Landing Road, Dunkirk, MD 20754.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne’s name may be made to support Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, 3170 West Ward Road, Dunkirk, Maryland 20754 via the link below under Contributions.