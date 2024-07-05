Christopher Thomas Uelmen, 30, died suddenly on June 30, 2024. He was born on June 9, 1994 at St. Mary’s Hospital overlooking Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from West Potomac High School in Alexandria, VA and received an associate degree from NOVA Community College, studying music production and psychology. After high school and while studying at NOVA, he worked retail jobs at grocery stores and warehousing jobs at Kohl’s and UPS. He worked at UPS during the pandemic and was considered an essential worker. He left UPS to do volunteer work in Tanzania. Upon returning from Tanzania, he worked briefly for a retailer in Chesapeake Beach, MD until he obtained a position as a behavioral technician working with autistic children in Maryland at several private schools, including Sheppard Pratt School in Lanham, MD.

Christopher never obtained a driver’s license and relied upon walking, bicycling, and public transportation to get around. He loved walking in nature. As an adult, he eschewed video games, but loved communicating with his friends from around the world using video chat applications.

Christopher is survived by his parents John David and Elizabeth Vanessa Uelmen, of Chesapeake Beach, MD and his brother Geoffrey John Uelmen, of Richmond, VA. In addition, he is survived by aunts and uncles in Tarpon Springs, FL, Milwaukee, WI, Santa Cruz, CA, Las Vegas, NV, and Kansas City, MO, as well as many cousins and close friends throughout the United States and in Singapore (especially Shin), Tanzania (especially Rose), and Jamaica.