Angela Wynne Norton, 70, of Fort Ashby, WV and formerly a long-time resident of Calvert County passed away July 1, 2024. She was born October 2, 1953 in Harrisonburg, VA to Jennings Marshall and Nita Grey (Reamer) Crider. Angela grew up in Adelphi and graduated from High Point High School in 1971. She married Jack “Ronnie” Norton, Jr. on February 6, 1976. They lived in North Beach for 30 years where she became a second mother to many kids. Their house was a safe place for many, and she welcomed anyone. After 30 years in North Beach, Angela and Ronnie moved to Lusby where they lived for 15 years before moving to Fort Ashby, WV in 2019. Angela loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing online games, especially Bingo, Yahtzee, Candy Crush, and Farmville, watching Hallmark Christmas movies and General Hospital, and a cold Coors Light. She will be greatly missed.

Angela is survived by her husband Jack “Ronnie” Norton, Jr., children Nicole Norton-Edwards and her husband David of Fort Ashby, WV, Catherine Reid and her husband Jesse of Huntingtown, and Dawn Sword and her husband John of Lexington Park, 16 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, brother Christopher Crider and his wife Denise of Dry Branch, GA, and brother-in-law Erik Eden of Vero Beach, FL.