Robert “Bob” Frederick Skillin, 73 of Dunkirk, MD, passed away at George Washington University Hospital surrounded by family on July 3, 2024. He was born on September 14, 1950, in Portsmouth, NH to Robert and Louise Skillin.

Bob grew up in Woodbridge, VA and graduated from Garfield High School in 1967. In his early career he joined the United States Navy as a heavy equipment operator in the United States Naval Construction Battalion better known as the Navy Seabees. After serving active duty for 6 months, he continued to serve his country as a reservist for six years. For most of his career he worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Operating Engineers, Local 77. He was also the owner and operator of Skill-In Concrete Pumping. Bob retired in November 2012.

Bob coached his sons Bill and Jake and many others in Little League Baseball in Calvert County for many years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending Washington Nationals and Washington Capitals games with his family. Bob was very creative and enjoyed writing, painting and woodworking. After he retired, he found the most joy working on home improvements and special projects with his son, Bill and son-in-law, John.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura Ann Gott and husband John M. Gott, Jr. of North Beach, MD and his son, Jacob Reynolds Skillin of Dunkirk, MD. He has six grandchildren, Elizabeth Bostic, Taylor Skillin, Renee Skillin, Matthew Galumbeck, William Skillin, Jr., Aubrey Skillin and one great granddaughter Mara Chiera. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth Skillin.

He is preceded in death by his son William “Bill” Skillin, his father Robert Skillin, his mother Louise Skillin and his sister Holly Sloan.