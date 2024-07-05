Michael (Mike) David George, 60, of Palm Coast, FL passed away on July 1, 2024 in Palm Coast, FL. Born on June 6th, 1964 in Portsmouth, VA, he was the loving son of the late Jerry and Betty George. Mike is survived by his children; Michael David George, Jr. (Christina) of Great Mills, MD and Nicole Elizabeth-Susanne George (Andy) of Scotland, MD., 6 grandchildren; Eric Stuart Risbon, Lucille Elizabeth George, Reid Parren Tennyson, Fitzgerald Michael George, Savannah Nicole Tennyson and Gracie Ann Tennyson, sisters; Roxanne Marie George of Lexington Park, MD and Lisa Tielleman (Mike) of Dover, DE. He was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Dan George and daughter Elizabeth Ann George.

Mike graduated from Great Mills High School, MD in 1982 and went on to work as a Ground Support Equipment manager for various defense contractors throughout the years until he retired from Northrop Grumman in 2023. Mike loved having a good time with family and friends. He was always so welcoming to anyone, especially those stopping by while in Florida. His hospitality was like no other. Even though he was so far away from his Maryland family and friends he always made it a priority to share the forecast of sunshine in Florida while it was snowing in Maryland. Mike’s smile and laughter was one never to forget and will be missed by all.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. All services will be private.