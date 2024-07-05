One Transported to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Firetruck in Waldorf

On Friday, July 5, 2024, at approximately 3:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to a medical emergency with one reportedly not breathing.

Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Engine 32 was responding with lights and sirens activated to the CPR in progress medical call, when they were involved in a serious motor vehicle collision at St. Charles Parkway and Leonardtown Road.

Additional crews were then dispatched to the CPR in progress, with dispatchers also assigning crews to the motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Firefighters reported a vehicle went through the light and was struck by Engine 32, which ultimately trapped the adult female operator of the vehicle.

The trapped patient was extricated from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

All firefighters on Engine 32 were evaluated with all of them denying transport and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Medical personnel who responded to the CPR in progress call pronounced the victim deceased a short time after their arrival.

Police are currently investigating the motor vehicle collision involving the fire apparatus.

Police are also investigating a second separate motor vehicle collision that occurred at the same intersection that did not involve the fire department. One patient was evaluated in that incident and no injuries were reported. Police are investigating the second collision as a hit and run.