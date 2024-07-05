23-Year-Old Dunkirk Man Killed in Lothian Crash, Two Others Injured

On Thursday, July 4, 2024, at approximately 9:09 p.m., a Maryland State Trooper from the Prince Frederick Barrack located a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Route 4 Northbound and Talbot Road in Lothian.

The Trooper advised the motorcyclist was laying in the roadway and requested first responders from Anne Arundel County to respond.

Police, fire and rescue personnel responded and found one vehicle and one motorcycle involved in a T-bone style collision.

The investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Charger was traveling Northbound on Route 4 when the driver pulled off and attempted to make a left-handed U-turn to Southbound Route 4, into the path of the 2015 Yamaha motorcycle which was travelling Northbound Route 4.

The motorcyclist, Noah Allen Lee, 23, of Dunkirk, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge were also transported to an area hospital. No charges have been filed.