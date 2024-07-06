NFL Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson Killed in Triple-Fatal Vehicle Collision in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed three lives this morning, July 6, 2024, in Prince George’s County

The deceased are identified as Isaiah Hazel, 23, of Upper Marlboro, Khyree Jackson, 24, of Waldorf and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, of Upper Marlboro. Hazel and Jackson were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Lytton was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

All three victims were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger involved in the crash. Hazel was the driver. Jackson was the front seat passenger and Lytton was seated in the rear of the vehicle.

Shortly after 3:14 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a crash on northbound Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway north of Dower House Road in Upper Marlboro.

The three vehicles involved in the crash were a silver Infinity Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala and a maroon Dodge Charger.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the silver Infiniti, later identified as Cori Clingman, 23, of Upper Marlboro, was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s County. Investigators believe Clingman attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala.

The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest.

Clingman had two other passengers in her Infinity at the time of the crash. No one was injured in her vehicle.

The Chevrolet Impala was occupied solely by the driver. He was also uninjured in the crash and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel assisted with road closures. The northbound lanes of Route 4/Pennsylvania Road were reopened at 10:20 a.m. today.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash.

Charges are pending the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in the crash. Jackson was just drafted with the 108th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

