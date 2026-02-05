UPDATE: Woman Sentenced to Just 3-Years After High Speed DUI Crash Kills Three Young Men

UPDATE 2/5/2026: Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson has announced that 25-year-old Cori Clingman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspending all but 3 years, after being convicted of three counts of negligent homicide under the influence of alcohol.

In July 2024, Clingman and the victims, 24-year-old Khyree Jackson, 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton, Jr., who were all friends traveling from the same location, were both driving at high speeds in separate vehicles on MD-4 also known as Pennsylvania Avenue.

The investigation revealed that Clingman’s reckless and impaired driving caused the incident that led to the crash, killing all three young men inside the other car.

“This case is a painful reminder of how one reckless decision can permanently alter countless lives,” said State’s Attorney Jackson. “It was heartbreaking to hear Khyree, Isaiah, and Anthony’s parents speak of their children’s dreams being taken away; children they can no longer raise, guide, or protect.

While today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable, it cannot undo their loss. I hope this outcome deters even one person from speeding recklessly or driving impaired and helps prevent another family and community from enduring this kind of loss.”



Prince George's County State's Attorney Tara Jackson has announced that 25-year-old Cori Clingman has pled guilty to three counts of negligent homicide under the influence of alcohol for her role in the July 2024 crash that claimed the lives of 24-year-old Khyree Jackson, 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton, Jr.

Clingman will remain on home detention until her sentencing, which has been scheduled for February 4, 2026, at 10:00 AM.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of 5 years. The State will recommend a sentence of 5 years, suspending all but 1 year, for each count, to run consecutively.

In total, the State is recommending 15 years, suspending all but 3 years.

“While today’s plea brings a measure of accountability, I know that it cannot ease the heartbreak or bring back Khyree, Isaiah, and Anthony, whose lives were lost in this devastating crash,” said State’s Attorney Jackson. “I hope that this case serves as a reminder of how quickly lives can change and brings greater awareness to our community about the dangers of reckless and impaired driving.

As we enter the holiday season, I want to urge everyone to drive safely. The choices we make behind the wheel carry real consequences,” continued State’s Attorney Jackson. “I want to thank our dedicated prosecutors as well as the Maryland State Police who worked tirelessly on this case.”

7/6/2024: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed three lives this morning, July 6, 2024, in Prince George’s County

The deceased are identified as Isaiah Hazel, 23, of Upper Marlboro, Khyree Jackson, 24, of Waldorf and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, of Upper Marlboro. Hazel and Jackson were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Lytton was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

All three victims were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger involved in the crash. Hazel was the driver. Jackson was the front seat passenger and Lytton was seated in the rear of the vehicle.



Shortly after 3:14 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a crash on northbound Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway north of Dower House Road in Upper Marlboro.

The three vehicles involved in the crash were a silver Infinity Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala and a maroon Dodge Charger.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the silver Infiniti, later identified as Cori Clingman, 23, of Upper Marlboro, was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s County. Investigators believe Clingman attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala.

The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest.

Clingman had two other passengers in her Infinity at the time of the crash. No one was injured in her vehicle.

The Chevrolet Impala was occupied solely by the driver. He was also uninjured in the crash and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel assisted with road closures. The northbound lanes of Route 4/Pennsylvania Road were reopened at 10:20 a.m. today.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash.

Charges are pending the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in the crash. Jackson was just drafted with the 108th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.





