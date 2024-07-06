Charles County Police Seeking Information in Road Rage Stabbing of Food Delivery Driver in Waldorf

On Sunday, June 30, 2024, at approximately 10:57 p.m., officers responded to a residence in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with several stab wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, a food delivery driver, was stopped at a red light on St. Patrick’s Drive at Crain Highway in Waldorf when two vehicles pulled up and positioned themselves on either side of the victim’s car.



The occupants of both cars began arguing with the victim. The victim and the occupants of the suspect vehicles got out of their cars at which time the victim was stabbed multiple times. He got into his car and drove to his house where a family member called 9-1-1. The suspects fled.

Through investigation, officers were able to locate surveillance footage showing the two suspect vehicles involved. One of the vehicles appears to be a dark SUV and the other appears to be a dark sedan.

While detectives pursue leads, anyone who may have witnessed this assault or who has information about the case is asked to call Detective Baxley at 301-609-6504.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.