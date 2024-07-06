One Firefighter Injured After La Plata House Fire, Cause Remains Under Investigation

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., firefighters from Charles County responded to the 6900 block of Ellenwood Court in La Plata, for the reported attached garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story residence with fire showing from the attached garage.

Firefighters from Prince George’s County, Charles and St. Mary’s responded to the scene or to stations in Charles to assist in fill ins.

While operating on the scene, one firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Personnel operated on the scene for nearly 4 hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

