Sky Zone Waldorf Releases Statement After Large Police Response with Pepper Spray Deployment

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to the Sky Zone Trampoline Park located at 4390 Robert S. Crain Highway in White Plains, for assistance in clearing large crowds from the business and parking lot.

Officers arrived on the scene and reported no disturbance, large crowds and was working with the business to have all occupants exit the building.

During the incident, an assault occurred and one officer was struck. Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and La Plata Police Department officers deployed OC spray, and one taser to detain at least one suspect involved with the assault.

An EMS Task Force was requested for reports of 30 or more subjects suffering side effects from the OC Spray.

First Responders operated on the scene for over 45 minutes and evaluated multiple assault victims.

Police are investigating and updates will be provided when they become available.

Citizens are also reporting multiple thefts of shoes and other personal items occurred throughout the incident.



On Saturday, July 6th, Sky Zone Waldorf proudly hosted High School Glow Night, continuing our heartfelt commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for the youth in our community. Amid the ongoing violence in our area, we strive to be a space where teens can come together and have a great time.

We are the only establishment in the community that regularly hosts events for teens, and we do so because we believe in giving our youth a positive outlet. Parents and youth have often shared that there’s nothing for teens to do, and we work tirelessly to provide that space and opportunity. Yet, moments like these make us question if it’s all worth it.

Tickets were sold in advance online to monitor guest capacity. Our first two sessions sold out quickly and we were kind enough to add a third session to accommodate the youth and families, as requested.

Unfortunately, a few young people entered our establishment, destroying property, causing disruptions and safety concerns.

Despite hiring two officers and private security for teen glow nights to ensure everyone’s safety, a fight broke out among a few individuals, necessitating police intervention.

During the incident, a young man assaulted a police officer, leading to the use of pepper spray.

We apologize for the impact this incident had on our guests and staff. Moving forward, we will reduce guest capacity and increase security, implementing additional safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

We ask parents to assist us by conversing with their children about appropriate behavior and accompanying them to teen glow nights. While maintaining a safe environment is our responsibility, we need the support of our community to promote positive behavior and conduct among our youth.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Sky Zone Waldorf