Three Displaced After Dunkirk House Fire, Cause Under Investigation

On Sunday, July 7, 2024, at approximately 2:02 a.m., firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County were dispatched to the 3400 block of Old Jones Road in Dunkirk, for the house on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes to find a two-story residence with a 1-story attached garage which was fully engulfed and spreading into the residence.

Fortunately, all residents had self-evacuated with no injuries.

Crews made entry into the residence to find fire on the first and second floor with it extending into the attic and through the roof. Multiple attack lines were deployed and firefighters extinguished the bulk of the fire within one hour.

Firefighters from Calvert, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel County responded and operated on the scene for over 3 hours.

With the weather being hot and humid, the St. Leonard VFD provided rehab support to units operating on the fire ground.

No known injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the three displaced occupants. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire. Police and SMECO responded to assist fire crews.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

