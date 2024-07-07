Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting Death in Lusby

On Sunday, July 7, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded to a residence on Muskogee Lane in Lusby, for the reported gunshot victim.

The 911 caller reported they came home to find a male suffering a gunshot wound.

Police arrived on the scene to find one victim with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced him deceased on the scene. All fire and rescue personnel were placed in service.

One subject at the residence was detained due to disorderly behavior. Officers recovered one firearm within the residence and a second firearm in the yard of the residence.

No other known injuries have been reported.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and are investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.