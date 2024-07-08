Police Seeking Information in 4th of July Triple Shooting That Leaves 6-Year-Old Dead

A child shot in Temple Hills on July 4, 2024, has died of his injuries. The victim is six-year-old Ahsan Payton of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Homicide Unit detectives are actively working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Patrol officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Akron Street at approximately 7:50 pm. Payton was located suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

He died of his injuries late Saturday night. Two adults were also injured during the shooting. A man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. A woman was treated on the scene for a graze wound.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting took place during a holiday gathering in the neighborhood.

Anyone who attended the party, or anyone who may have information that could assist in this investigation, is urged to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0039016.

