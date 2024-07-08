Two Men Arrested After Attempted ATM Burglary and High-Speed Chase in Calvert County

On June 26, 2024, at 3:21 a.m., Calvert Deputies responded to the report of an intrusion alarm at the CVS Pharmacy, Inc. located at 7955 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach.

Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed forced entry to the front door and the ATM had been damaged and attempted to be accessed by power tools.

Deputies observed a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate.

An MSP Trooper attempted a traffic stop on the fleeing vehicle with lights and sirens activated, however, the suspect failed to stop and drove further into the neighborhood and eventually got stuck at a dead end.

The driver fled from the vehicle into a wooded area.

The front seat passenger, Aaron David Dickerson, 34 of Germantown, was positively identified as one of the suspects in the CVS burglary.

Dickerson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Burglary-4th Degree/Tools.

Tevin Denzel Smith, 31 of District Heights, was arrested on a warrant while conspiring to commit burglary at the CVS.

