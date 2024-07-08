Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to Host Public Forum on July 23, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will host a Public Forum on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room, located on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

Public Forums allow residents to speak directly to the Commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format. Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the Commissioners.

Anyone wishing to provide more detailed feedback to the CSMC can do so at any time via:

Email to: [email protected]

Mail to: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650

Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live at: www.YouTube.com/@StMarysCoGov .

For information regarding the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, including meeting dates, documents, contact information, and more, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/csmc .

Follow SMCG on social media for regular updates at https://x.com/StMarysCoGov and https://www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyGovernment .