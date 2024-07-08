Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested After Ripping a Soap Dispenser off Bathroom Wall at North Beach Welcome Center

On June 24, 2024, Deputy First Class Grierson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the North Beach Welcome Center located on Bay Avenue in North Beach, for the report of a disorderly subject.

The complainant advised a disorderly male was yelling at town employees and had ripped the soap dispenser off the bathroom wall.

Contact was made with, Jose Albino Baca V, 61 of Chesapeake Beach, who continued to yell profanities drawing the attention of civilians on the boardwalk and in the park.

Baca was apprehended and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Malicious Destruction of Property/ Value less than $1000.

