First Responders Searching for Missing Teen Male at Hallowing Point Boat Ramp/Benedict Bridge

July 8, 2024

On Monday, July 8, 2024, at approximately 7:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from Calvert County responded to the Benedict Bridge Boat Ramp in Prince Frederick, for a reported missing person and possible drowning.

911 callers reported their intoxicated friend went into the water and they can’t find him.

The missing 19-year-old Hispanic male was last seen wearing black swimming trunks and no shirt. If you see someone matching this description, please call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.

Police, fire and rescue personnel from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County are assisting and operating at the scene along with Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police.

Low flying helicopters and drones can be expected in the area along with multiple dive teams and boats searching for the subject.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

