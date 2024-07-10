UPDATE: Body of Missing Teen Recovered Near Benedict Bridge

UPDATE 7/10/2024 @ 12:30 P.M.: On Monday, July 8, 2024, at 7:26 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to 6790 Hallowing Lane in the area of the Benedict Bridge in Prince Frederick, for a 911 hang-up.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the call to be for a potential missing person.

Investigation revealed, Alex Garcia-Lopez, 19 of Huntingtown, was swimming in the Patuxent River approximately 10-20 yards from the shoreline and at one point went underwater and never resurfaced. Sheriff’s Office units along with Maryland State Police canvassed the area. Members of the Prince Frederick and Benedict Volunteer Fire Departments, DNR, the CCSO Drone Unit, and the Calvert County Dive Team, responded to the scene and searched the area with negative results.

The body of Alex Garcia-Lopez was recovered in the vicinity of where he went missing shortly after 6 a.m. on July 10, 2024.

Notification of next of kin was made and the body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for further investigation.

Police, fire and rescue personnel from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County are assisting and operating at the scene along with Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police.

Low flying helicopters and drones can be expected in the area along with multiple dive teams and boats searching for the subject.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

