Launch of St. Mary’s County Public Health Corps

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has partnered with Assisted Management Solutions and Data Research Group to launch the St. Mary’s County Public Health Corps. The Corps is a new opportunity for community members to develop skills in public health emergency preparedness and response, explore their interests in a public health career, and give back to their community as a public service volunteer.

Assisted Management Solutions and Data Research Group have developed a technology platform to support the St. Mary’s County Public Health Corps. Community members can register as volunteers and begin learning and contributing to their county.

The Corps technology platform uses Data Research Group’s CRM, FlashPoint, to streamline community member registration and ongoing communication. SMCHD will offer training opportunities to volunteers to develop their skills in topics such as emergency preparedness and response and will mobilize volunteers to assist local public health needs, including for special events or community emergencies. The technology portal:

Tracks training and service hours completed by Public Health Corps members

Includes in-app license (certification) and skills verification

Is compatible with smartphones and tablets

Has an easy sign-up and communication process

To register for the St. Mary’s County Public Health Corps:

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old

No medical experience is necessary, though there are specific volunteer categories for volunteers who have different types of clinical training

Free training will be provided through the technology platform and in-person

Work is volunteer-hour eligible

“For many generations, our exceptional community has been one in which neighbors pitch in to help neighbors. The new local Public Health Corps builds upon this spirit by giving us a way to get trained and ready for future public health needs while also developing a pipeline for our own local healthcare and public health workforce,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “The St. Mary’s County Public Health Corps is about jobs development, public service, and community resiliency. Our SMCHD team is pleased to partner with Assisted Management Solutions and Data Research Group in launching the technology to support the Corps.”

“It has been a pleasure working with the SMCHD team on this development effort,” said Lisa Gregory, President of Assisted Management Solutions. “SMCHD staff have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to this project and we hope community members wishing to volunteer or engage in the health profession will find this new platform user-friendly and beneficial.”

“We are pleased to partner with SMCHD on this very important effort,” said Ed Burg, CEO and President of Data Research Group. “We are coupling the time-honored tradition of serving in the public health corp with 21st-century technology. Our aim is to more effectively engage with local individuals who have the experience and the desire to serve as volunteers in a number of different capacities.”

Visit smchd.org/phc for more information about the St. Mary’s County Public Health Corps.