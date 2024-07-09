St. Mary’s County Public Cooling Centers Available Monday, July 8, 2024 – Sunday, July 14, 2024

July 9, 2024

Due to the high temperatures expected this week into the weekend, St. Mary’s County Government is announcing the availability of cooling centers for the public.

WHAT – For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected.

WHERE – Portions of central, Northeast and Southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and central, Northern and Northwest Virginia.

WHEN – For the first Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS – Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Residents who need to take refuge in a cool place can go to one of the following locations:

Monday July 8 – Friday July 12

Charlotte Hall Library

37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall

9:00 AM – 8:00 PM Monday-Thursday

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Friday

 

Garvey Senior Activity Center

23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday-Friday

 

Leonardtown Library

23600 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown

9:00 AM – 8:00 PM Monday-Thursday

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Friday

 

Lexington Park Library

21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park

9:00 AM – 8:00 PM Monday-Thursday

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Friday

 Loffler Senior Activity Center

21905 Chancellor’s Run Road, Great Mills

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday-Friday

 

Northern Senior Activity Center

29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday-Friday

 

Three Oaks Center

46905 Lei Drive, Lexington Park

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday-Friday

 Saturday, July 13 & Sunday, July 14

Charlotte Hall Library

37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Saturday

 

 Lexington Park Library

21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

 
Leonardtown Library

23600 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Saturday

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Sunday

  

The highest temperatures of the week are expected to be 106 degrees Fahrenheit. Be sure to take frequent breaks if you are working outside and to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.  Visit ready.gov/heat for tips on staying safe during extreme temperatures.

Always remember to check on your neighbors and loved ones, especially if they are elderly or have functional needs.

Visit https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/em for more information on preparedness.

