Calvert County Cooling Centers Available During Sweltering Temperatures

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management reminds citizens there are several places in Calvert County to cool off.

These sites will be open during regular hours and safe drinking water is available at each location:

Northeast Community Center (4075 Gordon Stinnett Avenue, Chesapeake Beach)

(4075 Gordon Stinnett Avenue, Chesapeake Beach) Calvert Library, Twin Beaches Branch (4100 5th St., North Beach)

(4100 5th St., North Beach) Mt. Hope Community Center (104 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland)

(104 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland) Calvert Library, Fairview Branch (8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings)

(8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings) Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center (130 Auto Drive, Prince Frederick)

(130 Auto Drive, Prince Frederick) Harriet E. Brown Community Center (901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick)

(901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick) Calvert Library, Prince Frederick Branch (850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick)

(850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick) Southern Community Center (20 Appeal Lane, Lusby)

(20 Appeal Lane, Lusby) Calvert Library, Southern Branch (13920 H G Trueman Road, Solomons)

Excessive heat, particularly when combined with high humidity, can lead to serious health risks, including heat-related illnesses. Vulnerable populations such as the elderly, infants and children, and those with certain chronic illnesses such as asthma are at higher risk.

To combat the dangers of excessive heat, Public Safety officials recommend the following measures:

Stay hydrated : It is crucial to drink plenty of water, as hydration helps regulate body temperature during periods of intense heat.

: It is crucial to drink plenty of water, as hydration helps regulate body temperature during periods of intense heat. Limit strenuous activity : Avoid engaging in strenuous physical outdoor activity when the heat is at its peak. If possible, schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or evening.

: Avoid engaging in strenuous physical outdoor activity when the heat is at its peak. If possible, schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or evening. Seek shelter in air-conditioned spaces : Whenever possible, stay indoors in air-conditioned areas to escape the heat. If air-conditioning is not available, close windows and use fans to create cross-ventilation. Closing curtains, shades or blinds can also help keep rooms cooler. South- and west-facing windows typically receive the longest hours of sunlight.

: Whenever possible, stay indoors in air-conditioned areas to escape the heat. If air-conditioning is not available, close windows and use fans to create cross-ventilation. Closing curtains, shades or blinds can also help keep rooms cooler. South- and west-facing windows typically receive the longest hours of sunlight. Take cool showers and baths : Take advantage of cool showers or baths to lower body temperature and find relief from the heat.

: Take advantage of cool showers or baths to lower body temperature and find relief from the heat. Seek refuge in public spaces: Public places like libraries and community centers offer temporary respite from the heat. These spaces are equipped with air conditioning and provide a safe environment to cool down.

Residents can stay tuned to emergency alerts and information about the location and availability of cooling centers online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov and through the Calvert Prepare mobile app. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Alerts to download the free app and sign up for local emergency alerts.