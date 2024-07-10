Calvert County Parks & Recreation Announces Fall Registration for Youth and Adult Sports

Calvert County Parks & Recreation announces open registration for fall 2024 sports. Fall sports registration is open through Aug. 4 or until divisions are full.

The following youth and adult sports signups are available

Youth soccer offers separate divisions for boys and girls in pre-K (4 years old) through grade 12 (17 years old). Cost is $50 per player for Tykes Division (4- and 5-year-olds) and $73 for all other divisions. Residents can choose south, central or northern district for practice and games during signup. Volunteer coaches are always needed. For information on becoming a coach please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CCPRVolunteer.

Youth field hockey for girls in grades K-8 is an introduction to the sport with basic concepts and skills for games. Cost is $71 per child and practice days are to be determined. Required equipment includes shin guards, mouthpiece and field hockey stick.



Youth and adult tennis lessons teach the fundamentals, tactical and physical skills of tennis. Registration opens at the end of July with lessons taught by Chie Tougas, one of only 30 coaches in the world to hold a Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) Master of Tennis in Junior Development. Tougas was a senior director at a U.S. Tennis Association training facility in College Park for 12 years and is a U.S. Professional Tennis Association Elite Tennis Professional and PTR Adult Professional. Tougas has worked with all ages and skill levels. Each session lasts four weeks and multiple sessions will be offered. Participants must bring their own racquets and water bottle.

Volleyball clinic is available with a cost of $40 for children ages 10 to 14 and teaches the fundamentals such as serving, setting, spiking, hitting and digging. Appropriate attire is suggested, and participants are required to bring their own water bottle. The clinic will be on Sunday mornings from 9 to 10:30 a.m. starting on Sept. 22.

Adult fall co-rec softball is available with a cost of $770 per team. Teams will play a minimum 18-game schedule and a double elimination tournament will be held at the end of the season. Games will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Dunkirk or Hallowing Point Park with a tentative start date of Aug. 13. For more information and entry forms, email [email protected].

Adult pickleball ladder leagues will be held at Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park. Each league will be a round robin format and will run for six weeks. The final week will be playoffs with the top four-point leaders. Registration will open at the end of July.

Register online at https://calvertcounty.perfectmind.com, by phone at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, or through the Calvert County mobile app, available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. You can also visit the main office located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick or any Calvert County community center to register.

For more program information, contact 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksAndRecreation.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks/ and follow Parks & Recreation on Instagram @calvertcountyparksandrec.