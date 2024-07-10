Lexington Park Man Spends a few Hours at Detention Center on Gun Charges

No Charges on Stolen Gun Found After Search and Seizure Warrant

On July 9, 2024, Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant on a residence in the 21000 block of Dayflower Place in Lexington Park, as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, detectives recovered a 9MM handgun in a bedroom belonging to Zemar David-Tyshon Batts, 19, of Lexington Park.

Batts was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of a regulated firearm by an individual under the age of 21.

Additionally, a second firearm identified as having been stolen from Hagerstown, in 2017 was found during the search; no charges were issued, and the investigation is ongoing.

Batts was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown for processing.

Following his appearance before the District Court Commissioner, he was released on his recognizance.

