Suspect Who Threw Multiple Baggies of Drugs Off Thomas Johnson Bridge During High Speed Chase in Custody After PIT Maneuver

On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at approximately 4:15 p.m., police attempted to pull over a subject operating a black lifted Chevrolet pickup truck.

The suspect, who is known to police, began fleeing at a high rate of speed.

As the suspect fled, pursuing officers advised the suspect was throwing suspected baggies of drugs out of the vehicles windows while traveling down Route 4 towards the Thomas Johnson Bridge. Additional units including K9 began searching the area with St. Mary’s County being alerted to assist.

While traveling into St. Mary’s County over the Thomas Johnson Bridge, the suspect began throwing multiple large baggies out of the vehicle and into the Patuxent River.

Officers performed a PIT Maneuver and ended the pursuit just over the bridge in St. Mary’s County.

Police and firefighters from St. Mary’s and Calvert County responded to assist police to search for the suspects drugs in the Patuxent River. Additionally, crews from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the motor vehicle collision (no injuries were reported and all crews returned to service), firefighters from Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded with Raft 7 to assist police.

Police told all firefighters to use caution with the packages due to them being suspected of containing drugs. Officers advised the baggies were clear and white in color and softball sized or larger.

One suspect was placed into custody. The suspect vehicle and one Calvert County police vehicle were towed from the scene with damage.

Deputies and Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating.

Details and additional updates will be provided when they become available.

Traffic on the Thomas Johnson Bridge may encounter slight delays. Live view can be seen here.

