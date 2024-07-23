UPDATE: High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrest of Lusby Drug Dealer in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 7/23/2024: Kevil Casswell Gregory, 43 of Lusby, a known drug distributor, was apprehended following a high-speed chase that spanned two counties and involved the discarding of narcotics into the Patuxent River.

The investigation began when the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) received multiple tips about Gregory’s involvement in the distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) in Calvert County. Gregory, familiar to the DEU from previous investigations, was soon the subject of renewed scrutiny. Detectives managed to execute two successful controlled purchases of crack cocaine from him.

On June 6, 2024, Gregory was observed engaging in hand-to-hand transactions at various shopping centers. This led to the arrest of his associates and the execution of search warrants that uncovered further evidence of his drug distribution activities.

The situation escalated on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at approximately 4:15 PM, when police identified Gregory operating a black lifted Chevrolet pickup truck in a high drug-trafficked area near the Quality Inn in Solomons. Officers attempted to pull over Gregory upon learning that his driver’s license was suspended. Instead of complying, Gregory fled at high speed, leading officers on a dangerous chase.

During the pursuit, Gregory was seen throwing suspected drug baggies out of the vehicle’s windows. The chase continued down Route 4 towards the Thomas Johnson Bridge, with additional units and K9 teams joining the effort. St. Mary’s County was alerted for assistance as the pursuit crossed into their jurisdiction.

While traveling over the Thomas Johnson Bridge, Gregory discarded multiple large baggies into the Patuxent River. Police then performed a PIT maneuver on the Chevy Silverado, immobilizing the vehicle just over the bridge in St. Mary’s County. Gregory was apprehended without further incident, and a search revealed a black plastic container with crack cocaine residue and an empty clear plastic baggie.

Responders from the Bay District and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments assisted in the search for the discarded drugs. Firefighters were cautioned about handling the baggies, suspected to contain crack cocaine, described as clear, white in color, and softball-sized or larger.

The suspect vehicle and a Calvert County police vehicle sustained damage and were towed from the scene. Despite traveling at speeds exceeding 100 mph and displaying erratic driving behavior, no injuries were reported. Gregory refused to speak with officers or accept medical treatment and was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

The two-mile stretch over which Gregory discarded drugs, from the Navy Recreation Center to the St. Mary’s side of the bridge, indicated he possessed a significant quantity of CDS. The discarded baggies aligned with distribution practices.

Gregory, a habitual CDS user and distributor, faces multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, destruction of evidence, possession of CDS paraphernalia, possession of CDS (not cannabis), reckless endangerment, and possession with intent to distribute.

This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts of the CCSO DEU to combat drug distribution in the area, ensuring the safety and security of the community.

