Deputies Seek Male Suspect in Lexington Park Assault

SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking a male suspect following an assault on a woman in Lexington Park on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. on July 10, 2024. The suspect in the picture approached two adult women near FDR Boulevard and South Shangri-La Drive. He assaulted one woman by grabbing her, then exposed his genitals to both women, displayed an edged weapon, and chased the victims. As the victims began yelling to summon assistance, the suspect fled the area on foot.

If you witnessed this incident or may recognize the suspect, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 301-475-8008.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

