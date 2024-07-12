UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Arrested and Charged with Assault and 4th Degree Sex Offense

UPDATE 7/12/2024 @ 12:30 p.m.: On July 10, 2024, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the report of an assault on two women in Lexington Park by an unknown male who also purportedly exposed himself during the incident.

On July 11, new video evidence and information obtained by Deputies indicated that the original allegations were factually inaccurate. Deputies established that at approximately 8:15 p.m., on July 10, while walking near FDR Boulevard and South Shangri-La Drive, a single female victim was assaulted by a male suspect who made nonconsensual sexual contact with her. The victim pushed the suspect away, and he then displayed an edged weapon in a threatening manner. The victim was able to leave the area without further interaction with the suspect. Video surveillance showed no other victims and no exposure of genitals by the suspect, as was alleged.

Malik Antwann Price, 21, of Lexington Park, was identified as a suspect, located, and arrested on July 11. Price was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault, and 4th Degree Sex Offense.

The investigation into the disparities of the original statements given by the two females is ongoing.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office removed the following News Release from their Facebook page and official website on 7/11/2024 and provided the media with the following statement:

New evidence in this case has come to light, leading the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to believe that the incident did not occur as initially reported. In light of this development, we respectfully request that you remove any references to this story from your publications.

They also stated that a news release regarding this case will be distributed on Friday, July 12, 2024.

We have taken down the photo of the person they accused of the crimes and will provide the public with any and all information we receive on this incident.

7/11/2024 – SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking a male suspect following an assault on a woman in Lexington Park on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. on July 10, 2024. The suspect in the picture approached two adult women near FDR Boulevard and South Shangri-La Drive. He assaulted one woman by grabbing her, then exposed his genitals to both women, displayed an edged weapon, and chased the victims. As the victims began yelling to summon assistance, the suspect fled the area on foot.

If you witnessed this incident or may recognize the suspect, please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 301-475-8008.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

