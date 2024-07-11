Shirley Ann Farrell, 87, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on July 8, 2024. She was born on April 17, 1937, to Robert and Maude Haynes in West Virginia.

On December 21, 1956 Shirley was married to John Farrell the love of her life. They were blessed with two children, Timothy Farrell (Robyn) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Joyce King (Gerald) of Dunkirk, MD.

Shirley had a strong faith and loved to go to church and Bible study to learn and enjoy fellowship. She loved talking to and meeting new people. She was a passionate Christian and would talk to everyone about her love for Jesus. She belonged to Aglow International and was also their president at her local chapter for many years. One of her fondest memories as she would proudly tell all was her trip to Israel.

Through the years she had many different jobs that allowed her to interact with a variety of people. She adored her family and would constantly check on them through phone calls and visits. She enjoyed visiting with family and having family dinners. She especially loved family trips, whether to Nashville, Disney, West Virginia, or a cruise.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents and beloved husband. She is survived by her children Timothy (Robyn) and Joyce (Gerald), grandchildren Joseph Farrell (Tori), Jessica Daniels (Nick), and Carson King, as well as four great-grandchildren, Natalie Farrell, John Farrell, Cameron Daniels, and Ryan Daniels.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

