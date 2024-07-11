James (Jim) Arthur Rishel, Sr., of Hollywood, MD, peacefully passed away on July 1, 2024, at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Jim was born on December 29, 1939, in Lewisburg, PA to the late William Arthur Rishel and Dorothy Irene Fairchild.

After graduation from Lewisburg Area High School, Jim joined the US Navy in 1958 as an Aviation Engine Mechanic and served our Nation for 30 active years. After his service in the Navy, he continued his career as a Navy Civil Servant. Jim helped develop and maintain aviation engine test cells for another 18 years before his full retirement in 2005.

Jim married Sylvia Rae Hammacher on December 28, 1959, in Vance, North Carolina. They were blessed with a daughter, Wendy Dianne Miller of Peachtree City, GA.

Jim married Sheila Ann Topolski on September 11, 1969, in Leonardtown, MD. Jim and Sheila were blessed with 3 more children, James Arthur Rishel, Jr. of Haslet, Texas, William Joseph Rishel of Hollywood, MD, and Catherine Dorothy Miller of Great Mills, MD.

In his free time, Jim enjoyed gardening, woodworking, hunting, Toyota Land Cruisers/Jeeps. Jim was a member of the VFW.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Sylvia Rae Hammacher-Rishel, and Great granddaughter Elizabeth Grace Cooke.

He is survived by his brothers; Barry Lee Rishel, Bruce Allen Rishel, Wayne Ardell Rishel all of Mifflinburg, PA, Arlin LaRue Rishel of New Columbia, PA and sister, Carole Elaine Kochik of Lewisburg, PA. He is also survived by grandchildren Jessica Miller-Cooke of Peachtree City, GA, Alexander Miller of Houston, TX, Bryan Rishel and Stephanie Rishel-Wachel of Haslet, TX, Emma Miller-Martoni, Garrett Rishel and Kayleigh Rishel of Hollywood, MD, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Interment will follow on a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Mary’s Hospice PO Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650-0625.

