Joy Anne Lantz, 77, of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away July 7, 2024. Joy was born to Joseph and Rae Costanzo on April 29, 1947 in Cheverly, MD.

In 1972, she met her future husband, Kenneth (Wayne) Lantz. They fell in love and were married on May 15, 1972. They were blessed with two children, Jennifer Lantz of Brandywine, MD, and Kenneth Lantz, Jr., of Upper Marlboro, MD.

Joy had a passion for cooking, baking, and decorating cakes. She loved the holidays and would make a different cake for each one. Over the years, great memories were made due to her creativity with her children and grandchildren in different activities. She had spunk, sass, a great sense of humor, and an inner strength she didn’t even know she possessed, but above all, she had a huge heart. She cherished her dog Annie and her cats, but above all, she adored being a dedicated mother and wife. She loved spending quality time with her family.

Joy was predeceased by her father, brother Robert Costanzo, and grandchild Keith Lantz. She is survived by her mother, beloved husband, children, and siblings Joseph (Butch) Costanzo, Jr. (Toby) of North Potomac, MD, Peter Costanzo, Sr of Mechanicsville, MD, James (Jimmy) Costanzo, Sr. of Mechanicsville, MD, Denise Costanzo-Shaw (Kenny) of Bryantown, MD, Nancy Costanzo-Schleig (Ron) of Mechanicsville, MD, and grandson Christopher Lantz of Brandywine, MD.

On Monday, July 15, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with the service at 12:00 pm officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A celebration of life will be held after interment at Baden Volunteer Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ASPCA, or your local Humane Society or animal shelter.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com (http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com/).

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.