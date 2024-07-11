Mitchell Gregg Hudson “Mickey”, 76 of LaPlata, Maryland passed away July 7, 2024, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with Cancer.

He was welcomed into this world by his parents Evelyn and Charles Hudson on May 28, 1948, and grew up in North Carolina. Mickey went to high school at Northwestern.

He spent 30-plus years in the carpet field where he had fond memories and made lifelong friends.

Some of his favorite pastimes were listening to music, riding his Harley, playing pool, watching his TV, and having a cold one.

He married the love of his life Linda on July 3, 1992, after 5 years and spent a loving 37 years together.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda L. Hudson, son Gregg Hudson (Karima), daughters Lynn Pawlowitz (Tim), Michelle Reiley, and Sherry Brazile (Tommy), Nephew Mark McCabe, Nieces Julie McCabe-Coldren, Laura Alley, and Joanie Kmieciak, Grandchildren Laurie, Charlie, Eddie, Brittney, Christian, Aliyah and Aaron, Great Grandchildren, Bethany, Grayson, and Jonah.

He was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Charles Hudson, and sisters Joan McCabe and Linda Fincham.

A celebration of life will be held on July 14 at 2:00 PM at the American Legion, 830 Mayo Road, Edgewater, MD followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.