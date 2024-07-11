Lori Lynn “Glammy” Snickles, 62 of California, MD passed away on July 1, 2024 at home after a brief illness, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on October 21, 1961, in Potsdam, NY to the late Edward James Snickles and Dorothy Ann (Pimm) Snickles of Auburn, NY.

She attended Elbridge Elementary School, in Elbridge, NY and graduated from Jordan-Elbridge High School in 1979. Upon graduation, she joined the military and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from November 5, 1979 to October 1, 1992 where she was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. During her time in the Marine Corps, she received multiple accolades, including: Meritorious Mast (x5); Letter of Appreciation (x3); Letter of Commendation; SECNAV Letter of Commendation; Letter of Recognition (x2); Letter of Continuity; Certificate of Commendation; Navy Achievement Medal (x3); Good Conduct Medal (x3); Meritorious Unit Commendation (x2); National Defense Service Medal; and Navy Commendation Medal.

She furthered her education earning her Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Operations Management and her Masters of Science Degree in Acquisition and Contract Management.

She worked for Bank of America in Charlotte, NC from 1995 – 1998, New Bern, NC from 1998 – 2003, Lexington Park, MD and Leonardtown, MD from 2003 to 2008 before starting her career with NAVAIR in 2008. While she worked for NAVAIR, she was a member of the contracts group supporting the H-60 program from July 2008 – July 2014. She then became a member of the Program Management Department supporting programs such as PMA-265 from July 2014 – February 2018, PMA-272 from February 2018 – February 2022, and PMA-213 where she worked until present. While she was with PMA-272, she received The Edward H. Heinemann Award as an outstanding member of the AN / AAQ-45 Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure (DAIRCM).

When she wasn’t working, she loved to travel, to read, to make handmade cards and cross-stich items for friends and family, and to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Meghan Humiston Nelson (Tanner) of Germantown, MD; son, Jacob Loren Humiston (Katrina) of Goose Creek, SC; her beloved grandchildren, Camden Loren Nelson, Cole Edward Nelson, Ramsey Pratt Humiston, and Dawson William Nelson. Also left to cherish her memory are her mother, Dorothy Snickles of Auburn, NY; and sisters, Kim Marie Lamb (Ted) of Clay, NY, and Dori Ann Scialdone of Rochester, NY, together with her nieces and nephews, Michael Anthony Scialdone, Casey Lynn Scialdone, Taylor Robert Lamb, Shelby Nicole Lamb and Cooper James Lamb.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

A memorial service will be held on July 12, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with prayers recited at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

