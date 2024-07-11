Wanda Marie Harris, 87, of Hughesville, MD, departed her earthly life Friday, June 28, 2024, with loved ones at her bedside. She loved being a wife and mother. Her world changed exponentially when she became a Grandma and then, a Great Grandma (GG).

She was born in Vegan, West Virginia on Friday, October 30, 1936, to Hazel Irene Talbott Shreve (mother). She graduated from Buckhannon Upshur High School – Class of 1954.

On February 15, 1955, she married Junior Verl Harris from Ellamore, WV. The newlyweds moved to Washington, DC to start their new life and take jobs with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). They celebrated 64 years together until his death on April 29, 2019.

They were blessed with two children Randy Harris of Buckhannon, WV, and Rhonda (Matthew) Baden of Hughesville, MD. The blessings continued with the birth of four grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) VanHorn, Jared Harris, David (Kylie) Baden, and Lesley (Josh) Pertz, and eight great-grandies – Joshua VanHorn, Jacob Baden, Caleb VanHorn, Branson Pertz, Wesley Baden, Emberlynn Pertz, Levi Baden, and Ryker Pertz.

During her free time, she found joy in bird-watching, with a particular fondness for cardinals. In her later years, cardinals became “red-birds”. Feeders hung outside her picture window. Her house was tastefully decorated with “red birds” in nearly every room.

Her greatest happiness came from being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandies, as family held the utmost significance in her life.

Mom was blessed to have Karen and Tracy, two exceptional “home-care” givers, who quickly became part of her (our) family. They were mom’s best friends. They filled mom’s days with crafts, shopping, lunch dates, Word Search puzzles, coloring & painting, cooking, spa days, etc. We are forever grateful to both of you.

She was a faithful attendee of Hughesville Baptist Church for many years. She was active and enjoyed being a member of the Knit-Wits group at church.

She is predeceased in death by Junior, her beloved husband, Jared, her grandson, Hazel Shreve, mother, and siblings Verla Lamb, Mike Shreve, Paul Shreve, and Robert Shreve.

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the service beginning at 11:00 am at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Rd, Hughesville, MD 20637. Interment will follow after the service at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Robert S. Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hughesville Baptist Church Building Fund, 8505 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.