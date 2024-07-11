Margaret Elizabeth Cryer, 86, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2024 at her home in Caret, Virginia. Born April 7, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Patrick Durkin and Margaret (Webb) Durkin. Mrs. Cryer was predeceased in death by her husband, James Donald Cryer, Sr. Mrs.

Cryer enjoyed over 40+ years as a bus contractor and driver for both public and parochial school systems.

Margaret is survived by her children: James D. Cryer, Jr. (Karen) of Leonardtown, MD, Judith E. Lynch (Joe) of Caret, VA, Mary L. Titus (Lawrence) of Columbus, OH, Mary Beth Cryer of California, MD, and Mark S. Cryer of Columbus, OH, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Megan Cryer, and sister-in-law, Patricia L. Bateman of Leonardtown, MD. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Susan A. Waring, Thomas P. Cryer, William F. Cryer and her sister, Patricia Russo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady’s Catholic Church, 41348 Medley’s Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 with Father Joe Cwick officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be John W. Cryer, Jesse Lynch, Tyler Cryer, Mitchell Titus, Jason Roope, and Joe Wilkinson. Honorary pallbearer Brandon Cryer.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Virginia.